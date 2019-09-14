BONNEUIL-SUR-MARNE, France — The warehouse that French President Emmanuel Macron visited was hundreds of miles and a world away from the prestige of the G-7 summit he hosted a few weeks earlier.
And the people Macron was trying to win over this time weren’t heads of state like President Donald Trump but financially struggling workers — perhaps a much tougher task for the French leader, who is often seen as haughty and out of touch.
Macron portrayed himself as empathetic this week at the warehouse south of Paris, even as the 41-year-old former investment banker stood in a tailored suit amid workers in orange safety jackets.
“Everyone has someone in the family who is ending up by the wayside,” Macron said.
After his popularity was badly damaged by France’s often-violent yellow vest demonstrations against economic inequality in the last year, Macron is trying to remake his image halfway through his presidency and win back the hearts of the French now that his Group of Seven hosting duties are behind him.
At the warehouse, he spent four hours Tuesday listening to the concerns of blue-collar workers — many of them newly arrived migrants — whose job is to package shoes or recondition computer equipment.
“Society is unraveling. That’s more or less what we are experiencing now,” he said. “If we’re not able to fix the problem of great poverty, it will keep fraying.”
Macron 2.0 is trying to come across as more caring, patient and attentive. Gone is the blunt manner of a year ago, when he admonished retirees to “stop complaining” and told an unemployed man that finding work was as simple as crossing a street.