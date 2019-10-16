Former Pompeo aide testifies; Senate talks impeachment trial

Michael McKinley, right, arrives Wednesday for a joint interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform in Washington. McKinley, a career foreign service officer and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s de facto chief of staff, told investigators behind closed doors that he could no longer look the other way amid the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine, which were among the reasons he ended his 37-year career last week, according to multiple people familiar with the testimony. Susan Walsh/Associated Press