Former East Germans still perceive themselves as second-class citizens 30 years after Berlin Wall fell

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1989, file photo a Trabant car, made in East Germany, with a graffiti slogan 'Es lebe die Arbeiterklasse' (Shall the laboring classes live on) is pictured driving in West Berlin, Germany, two days after the boarder between the two Germanys was abolished. The abrupt fall of the Wall in 1989 and lightning speed that reunification took place took everyone by surprise at the time and was a shock to the system for some 16 million East Germans. Unrealistic expectations combined with other factors have helped lead to today’s discontent, providing fertile ground for the far-right. (AP Photo/File)