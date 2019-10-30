Firefighters surroundimperiled Reagan Library

A fast-moving brush fire that was touched off early Wednesday burned its way to about 100 yards from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, forcing thousands to flee the area.
Police and fire vehicles could be seen surrounding the library compound in the morning, and helicopters flew low overhead, dropping water and fire retardant on the flames. Heavy Santa Ana winds gusting to more than 60 mph made it difficult to walk at times, and tumbled over museum signs that had been weighted with sandbags.
The blaze, named the Easy fire, began just after 6 a.m., which Mark Lorenzen, chief of the Ventura County Fire Department, said was “about the worst time it could happen” because of the strong winds and dry vegetation that was “ripe and ready to carry fire.”
Between 8 and 10 a.m., the fire tripled in size to cover 1,300 acres, putting more than 26,000 residents in evacuation zones, most of which are mandatory, according to Sheriff Bill Ayub. The fire was threatening about 7,000 homes in parts of the Simi Valley and Moorpark communities in the southern part of Ventura County, but no injuries have been reported.
Eric Tennessen, a chief with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were knocking on doors and escorting people to safety. The evacuation area consists mainly of ranches, farms and a golf course, and is not densely populated, Tennessen said.
Video from local news outlets showed smoke billowing from several distinct parts of the fire along hilltops, with the flames fanned by the wind as the sun rose. Later in the morning, flames could be seen approaching suburban neighborhoods nearby, and the Fire Department said that as many as 6,500 houses were threatened by the blaze.
“The fire outflanked us very rapidly today,” Chad Cook, an assistant fire chief, said at a news conference. He said that the department had relied on its planning and the aid of nearby districts to beat back the flames, but that the area was not yet free of risk.
“I would say the next couple days could prove very busy for all fire resources in Southern California,” Cook said.
California faced the worst kind of weather for wildfires Wednesday — strong, gusty winds and very low humidity. Officials feared that the gusts could blow embers more than a mile away, complicating their efforts to contain new or existing fires.
In the southern part of the state, the brush fire near the presidential library was not the only concern. In Jurupa Valley, a city in Riverside County, a small fire that began near Highway 60 mid-morning had consumed 100 acres and had no containment by early afternoon. The cause of the blaze, called the Hill fire, was under investigation. An elementary school and two mobile home parks came under mandatory evacuation, while Highway 60 was closed in both directions in the area, according to Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency.
In the Los Angeles area, a 745-acre fire known as the Getty fire has prompted the evacuation of more than 7,000 homes. Firefighters made progress overnight on the fire, which was 27 percent contained Wednesday morning. Santa Ana wind gusts topped 70 mph in elevated areas near Los Angeles.
“When you have a fire form in these conditions, it can spread very quickly,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office. The combination of dry and windy weather, perfect for fires to ignite and grow, led the weather agency to issue an “extreme red flag warning” for much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
In Northern California, firefighters made inroads battling the Kincade fire, which has consumed much of the area around Santa Rosa over the past few days as it has swelled to become the largest active wildfire in the state. The 76,000-acre fire is now 30 percent contained, up from 15 percent Tuesday, and forecasters were cautiously optimistic that the winds in the area had died down and would not strengthen again for at least a few days.
At a morning briefing at the Sonoma County fairgrounds, where hundreds of firefighters packed into an event hall, officials thanked the crews for their work. “Really good progress,” said Charlie Blankenheim, a division chief working with Cal Fire.
Danger remains, however. Many houses tucked into the woods are still at risk, and saving those will be a priority over the next few days, officials said. Already, the fire has destroyed 206 structures, including 94 homes.
The threat posed by the winds had led Pacific Gas and Electric, California’s largest utility, to cut off power to nearly 1 million customers in 30 counties in Northern California in recent days. On Wednesday, about 365,000 customers — roughly 900,000 people when accounting for shared addresses — still had no power.
In the south, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison reported preventively shutting off power Wednesday to a total of about 200,000 people. A new state web portal includes links to updates on fire status, evacuation zones, power outages, shelters and housing, road conditions and other information related to the fires, compiled by state agencies like Cal Fire and Caltrans and by utility companies.
