Actress Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison camp in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence in the college admissions scandal, according to her spokesman, Larry Kopp of the TASC Group.
Huffman, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying a consultant $15,000 to cheat on her daughter’s SAT exam, is serving her sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, Calif., according to Kopp. She had originally been scheduled to begin serving her sentence Oct. 25.
Dublin is roughly 40 miles east of San Francisco. The Bureau of Prisons website describes the complex there as consisting of a low-security facility housing 1,052 female inmates and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp with 175 more female inmates. Kopp originally said that Huffman was in the low-security facility but later corrected himself and said that she was in the camp.
