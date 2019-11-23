Feds fight back as Epstein death conspiracy theories swirl

FILE - This July 1, 2019 file photo shows the Manhattan Correctional Center, in New York. Financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and was found in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center. The indictment of two jail guards responsible for monitoring Epstein the night he killed himself hasn’t squashed conspiracy theories about his death. That’s even after prosecutors took pains to point out the ample evidence backing a medical examiner’s determination that the wealthy sex offender hanged himself. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)