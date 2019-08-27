Federal judge blocks Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban

FILE - In this June 21, 2019, file photo, a motorist enters Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won't take effect on August 28 after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented. U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs put a pause on the law as a legal challenge against it plays out in court. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed the lawsuit, arguing that the law is unconstitutional and goes against the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)