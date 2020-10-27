Federal agencies reached an out-of-court agreement with an environmental group to allow limited logging in six national forests where commercial timber activities were mostly barred in the past year to establish ways to better monitor the health of the Mexican spotted owl.
The U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service and WildEarth Guardians have jointly filed a motion to dismiss a court-imposed ban on commercial activities such as tree thinning in five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona.
If a federal judge approves the motion, the injunction that went into place in September 2019 will be dissolved.
"The agreement reached today along with the work of the recently established Mexican spotted owl leadership forum will increase transparency, communication, and coordination around forest health and wildlife conservation efforts" Acting Regional Forester Sandy Watts said in a statement. "The affected forests are eager to resume work on the ground, demonstrating our commitment to conducting sustainable restoration projects in a way that benefits all."
