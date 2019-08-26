Ex-Arizona sheriff Arpaio running to try to get his job back

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. The former metro Phoenix sheriff pardoned by President Donald Trump on a conviction related to sweeps aimed at finding immigrants in the country illegally has announced that he will try to get back the job he lost in 2016. Arpaio announced his 2020 campaign for Maricopa County sheriff Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)