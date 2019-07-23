WASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Mark Esper as secretary of defense Tuesday, ending the longest period by far that the Pentagon had been without a permanent leader.
Esper, an Army infantryman who fought in the Persian Gulf War of 1991 before becoming a lobbyist for military contractor Raytheon, replaces Jim Mattis, who resigned in December during a dispute over pulling U.S. troops out of Syria.
In receiving the lopsided 90-8 Senate nod, Esper succeeded where Patrick M. Shanahan, President Donald Trump’s original pick to replace Mattis, did not; Shanahan abruptly resigned last month, before his Senate confirmation hearing was even scheduled, after news reports revealed details of his 2011 divorce.
Esper, 55, now takes control of the country’s 1.2 million active-duty troops and one of the largest militaries in the world as the Trump administration is wrestling with the results of its so-called maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions on Iran, which has prodded the two adversaries closer to military confrontation.
“Having a Senate-confirmed secretary of defense, especially one of this quality, could not come a moment too soon,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said in a floor speech Tuesday. He called Esper a “well-prepared nominee” who will face a world “full of serious threats to America, to our allies and to our interests.”
How influential Esper will be is one of the biggest questions facing the new defense secretary. Mattis was widely viewed as a voice of reason and global stability in a chaotic administration. Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, was seen as far more amenable to White House directives.
Esper joins Trump’s senior advisers with a solid background in military affairs. But the exit of Mattis and the Pentagon’s seven months without a permanent secretary have diminished the department’s voice in internal White House meetings. National security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — a former West Point classmate of Esper — have largely run national security policy in the months since Mattis departed.
Esper’s confirmation process was largely fast and smooth, reflecting lawmakers’ eagerness for stability at the Pentagon. Five of the eight senators — all Democrats — voting against Esper are presidential aspirants in 2020: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.