EPA rejects ban on poison bombs against cattle predators

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf. The Trump administration says it will allow trappers to continue using controversial sodium cyanide bombs to kill coyotes and other livestock predators. Conservation groups called for a ban after repeated instances of the devices also poisoning pets, people and nontargeted wildlife. The Environmental Protection Agency's interim decision imposes new restrictions that it says will guard against accidental poisonings. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)