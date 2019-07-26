Environmentalists, tribes blast Utah national monument plan

FILE - This May 8, 2017, file photo, shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. The Bears Ears National Monument covers 315 square miles (816 square kilometers) of southeastern Utah lands considered sacred to Native Americans that are home to ancient cliff dwellings and other artifacts. President Barack Obama created the monument in 2016, and President Donald Trump downsized it a year later. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)