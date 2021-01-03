The New Mexican{/Byline}

Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund helped a Santa Fe woman pay her overdue mortgage.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $4,625

Lynn and John Adams: $100

Louise Abel and Boud Atterbury, in memory of Jean Abel and Kitty Atterbury: $500

Patricia Bott: $100

James Burke: $100

Robert and Lois Chiarito: $300

John and Ruth Crowley: $25

Deborah J. Trouw, CFP on behalf of Elevation Financial Group clients: $2,000

Reid and Susan Engstrom: $500

FAC: $200

Lou Anne and Robert Finley: $50

Tomas and Susan Guillen: $500

Laura and David Hansen: $250

John and Donna Herbrand, in memory of Mel and Kathy: $100

Vera and J. Geoff Holmes: $100

Holscher Family Foundation: $5,000

Peter Clout and Marlene Jackson: $1,500

La Mesa of Santa Fe: $200

Donna Sirubi and Sandy Lemon: $100

Marsha McEuen and Steve Lewis: $500

Robert and Terry Lockhart: $200

Mary Malkmus: $100

Ashley and Paul Margetson: $200

Margo Cutler and Kevin McBride: $500

Ben DeSilva and Cristina McCandless: $100

Robert and Marjorie McCarthy: $100

Heather McClure: $100

Donald Moore: $100

Leonard Padilla: $200

Steve and Elaine Rivera, in memory of Jarod Schutz: $100

Donald and Sally Romig: $1,000

Rotary Club of Santa Fe, Good News Basket: $3,000

SFE Quota Lions Charities, in memory of Geraldine “Geri” Duffy-Schwartz: $200

Wendy Silberman: $500

Genelle Smith: $100

Dr. Charles McCanna and Sue Ann Snyder: $100

Edward and Sharon Sorken: $50

Nancy Spring: $50

The Thompson family, in memory of Barbara: $500

The Wheless Foundation: $2,500

Zoe Trimmer and family, in memory of Len Trimmer: $200

Edward and Evelyn Velie: $200

Sue Vinton: $200

Joann Volinski: $100

John Kennedy and Marcia White: $150

Susan Wilson: $75

Ellis Wright: $100

Charlotte Wright, in memory of Danny Wright: $250

Total: $27,725

Cumulative total: $381,491.08

