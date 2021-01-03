The New Mexican{/Byline}
Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund helped a Santa Fe woman pay her overdue mortgage.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $4,625
Lynn and John Adams: $100
Louise Abel and Boud Atterbury, in memory of Jean Abel and Kitty Atterbury: $500
Patricia Bott: $100
James Burke: $100
Robert and Lois Chiarito: $300
John and Ruth Crowley: $25
Deborah J. Trouw, CFP on behalf of Elevation Financial Group clients: $2,000
Reid and Susan Engstrom: $500
FAC: $200
Lou Anne and Robert Finley: $50
Tomas and Susan Guillen: $500
Laura and David Hansen: $250
John and Donna Herbrand, in memory of Mel and Kathy: $100
Vera and J. Geoff Holmes: $100
Holscher Family Foundation: $5,000
Peter Clout and Marlene Jackson: $1,500
La Mesa of Santa Fe: $200
Donna Sirubi and Sandy Lemon: $100
Marsha McEuen and Steve Lewis: $500
Robert and Terry Lockhart: $200
Mary Malkmus: $100
Ashley and Paul Margetson: $200
Margo Cutler and Kevin McBride: $500
Ben DeSilva and Cristina McCandless: $100
Robert and Marjorie McCarthy: $100
Heather McClure: $100
Donald Moore: $100
Leonard Padilla: $200
Steve and Elaine Rivera, in memory of Jarod Schutz: $100
Donald and Sally Romig: $1,000
Rotary Club of Santa Fe, Good News Basket: $3,000
SFE Quota Lions Charities, in memory of Geraldine “Geri” Duffy-Schwartz: $200
Wendy Silberman: $500
Genelle Smith: $100
Dr. Charles McCanna and Sue Ann Snyder: $100
Edward and Sharon Sorken: $50
Nancy Spring: $50
The Thompson family, in memory of Barbara: $500
The Wheless Foundation: $2,500
Zoe Trimmer and family, in memory of Len Trimmer: $200
Edward and Evelyn Velie: $200
Sue Vinton: $200
Joann Volinski: $100
John Kennedy and Marcia White: $150
Susan Wilson: $75
Ellis Wright: $100
Charlotte Wright, in memory of Danny Wright: $250
Total: $27,725
Cumulative total: $381,491.08
