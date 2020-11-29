Who it helps: Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the Empty Stocking Fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Joan Lombardi and Lee Nash: $100

Diane and Evan Noveroske: $50

Josina Ortiz: $20

Carole Owens: $100

Malcolm and Josephine Ozelton: $50

Dorothy and Norman Patinka: $25

Mark Donatelli and Anne Pedersen: $250

Lynn Pickard: $500

Jim and Nancy Pierce: $1,000

Lauren and Larry Prescott: $1,000

Ann Price: $50

Rabinowe Family Fund: $500

Gov. Bill Richardson and Barbara Richardson: $500

Carmen and Felipe Roibal: $100

Rotary Club of Santa Fe: $1,931

Sandra and Jon Rudnick: $250

Christine E. and R.G. Russell: $100

Mary Anne and Al Sanborn: $400

Santa Fe Advisors LLC: $1,000

Santa Fe New Mexican, Mary Martinez, Laurie & Gregory Baker, Mary & Robert Johnston, Laurie & Robert Tomlinson, Jerri Udelson, Judy Lindsey, James & Ernestine Zafarano, Sarah Sisk, Teresa Bremer, David & Lynda Duncan: $463.97

Total: $8,389.97

Cumulative total: $89,181.33

