Who it helps: Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the Empty Stocking Fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Joan Lombardi and Lee Nash: $100
Diane and Evan Noveroske: $50
Josina Ortiz: $20
Carole Owens: $100
Malcolm and Josephine Ozelton: $50
Dorothy and Norman Patinka: $25
Mark Donatelli and Anne Pedersen: $250
Lynn Pickard: $500
Jim and Nancy Pierce: $1,000
Lauren and Larry Prescott: $1,000
Ann Price: $50
Rabinowe Family Fund: $500
Gov. Bill Richardson and Barbara Richardson: $500
Carmen and Felipe Roibal: $100
Rotary Club of Santa Fe: $1,931
Sandra and Jon Rudnick: $250
Christine E. and R.G. Russell: $100
Mary Anne and Al Sanborn: $400
Santa Fe Advisors LLC: $1,000
Santa Fe New Mexican, Mary Martinez, Laurie & Gregory Baker, Mary & Robert Johnston, Laurie & Robert Tomlinson, Jerri Udelson, Judy Lindsey, James & Ernestine Zafarano, Sarah Sisk, Teresa Bremer, David & Lynda Duncan: $463.97
Total: $8,389.97
Cumulative total: $89,181.33
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.