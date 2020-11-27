Who it helps: Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the Empty Stocking Fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and provide a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000.
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Jane Phillips-Conroy and Helen Cohn Charitable Fund: $500
Diane and Roger Joyce: $150
Norm and Mary Kaczmarek: $200
Helen Kain: $300
Charlene and Sanford Kanter: $75
Anne and Mark Keller: $500
Doris and Richard Kessler: $250
Phil and Judy Laughlin: $100
M. Diane Le Zotte: $50
Jim and Cathy Leonard: $100
James and Louise Leopold: $100
Nance and Ramon Jose Lopez: $5,000
Nathalie Love: $200
Diana MacArthur: $500
Mares Realty: $100
Mary Anne and Bruce Larsen Fund: $1,000
John and Kathleen McCarthy: $200
George and Tiia McLaughlin: $400
Marsha and James Meehan, Meehan Family Fund: $300
Sarah Michaud: $50
Cathy and Scott Miller: $250
Cissy Moore: $100
Dan and Judy Muenzberg: $50
Nancy Ann Mellen Foundation: $1,800
Total: $12,275
Cumulative total: $80,791.36
