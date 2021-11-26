The Empty Stocking Fund is a 40-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Volunteer of the day: “It is an honor to be part of the Empty Stocking Fund team! Being able to assist community members who are in need during this holiday time is amazing, and this fund makes a difference in people’s lives. It’s also a great team to be a part with! Such amazing partners in this effort, and we all work very hard to make sure that we are doing the best we can to administer the funds responsibly.” Lara Yoder, The Life Link housing program manager
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000 but can be as much as $2,500 per household, depending on the need.
2021 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services and a private individual.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Dorsey Bethune: $100
Alix Bjorklund: $50
Bruce and Mary Black: $500
David and Karen Blazosky: $100
Charles Aldrich and Susan Bloch: $100
Diane and David Bricker: $3.57
James and Kathleen Brown: $1,000
The Bull Ring: $500
Margaret Caffey: $5
Tom and Judy Carr: $500
Catholic Daughters of America Court Santa Maria De La Paz No. 2394: $200
Total: $3,058.57
Cumulative total: $27,159.01
