The Empty Stocking Fund is a 40-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Volunteer of the day: "I volunteer on behalf of Esperanza Shelter for the Empty Stocking Fund because it’s a rewarding opportunity to partner with the community to give back to those that need it most. We’re so fortunate to come from a community that wants to help other community members who are so thankful when we call them and tell them we’re able to assist with their request." Marcos Zubia, Esperanza Shelter director of development
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000 but can be as much as $2,500 per household, depending on the need.
2021 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services and a private individual.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous (multiple donors): $18,075.44
Linda Adams and Cherly Perre: $5
Raymond and Gloria Ahlgrim: $1,500
Fred and Phyllis Altenhaus: $50
Keith K. Anderson and Barbara G. Lenssen: $250
Maggie K. and Christian T. Andersson: $300
Edward Angus: $150
Dr. Loretta Armer: $500
Kathy Adelsheim and Laurel Awishus: $1,000
Cynthia Baughman: $250
Elizabeth Bear: $20
JoAnn Bethel: $2,000
Total: $24,100.44
Cumulative total: $24,100.44
