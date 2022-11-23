The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
To apply: Applications for help are open through Nov. 30. People can apply online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking/. Applicants who do not have access to a computer can complete an application online at the following locations, free of charge:
Santa Fe Main Library, 145 Washington Ave.
La Farge Branch Library, 1730 Llano St.
Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
New Mexico Workforce Connection, 525 Camino de los Marquez
Applicants can also call 505-577-4220.
Donations
Anonymous: $150
Anonymous: $1,000
Anonymous: $8,048.90
Anonymous: $51.43
Anonymous: $102.56
Anonymous: $102.56
Anonymous: $255.93
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous, in memory of Senta Hoge: $100
Phyllis and Fred Altenhaus: $5.98
JoAnn Bethel: $2,000
Mary and Bruce Black: $500
Susan Bloch and Charles Aldrich: $100
Ted and Jami Borek: $1,000
Gino's Gym, in Memory of Angie Brazil: $200
Jane Kantor Brickner: $500
Alma Neas Nelson Cassel: $100
R.M. Coates and R. Sandifer: $10
Roxanne and Andrew Connan: $10
Bryan Craig: $50
Rosalind Doherty: $200
Dona A. Durham: $50
Dwight Finkel, in memory of Dorothy Finkel: $500
Rick Franz, in memory of Julie Meyer: $100
Tember Giger and Wm Wayne Martinez: $50
Gilbert and Maria Gonzales: $5
Henry and Silvia Gonzales: $700
Gerald and Diane Gulseth: $250
Happy Huskies Giving Fund: $50
Bernhard Holzapfel: $250
Pamela S. Hyde: $500
Mary and Robert Johnston: $30
Norm Kaczmarek: $250
David King: $100
Susan M. Kreiner: $10
Kent and Susie Landrum: $5
Kenneth Legaux: $5
Nathalie Love: $30
Mary Malkmus: $20
Constance Marks: $50
Robin and Meade Martin, in memory of Resy Neumann: $250
Reside Home: $1,000
Miriam McCaffrey: $10
John and Kathleen McCarthy: $200
Larry and Lois McFarland: $10
Richard A. Montoya: $10
Nancy Ann Mellen Foundation: $2,500
Joan Lombardi and Lee J. Nash: $100
Mary Neparko: $30
Josina Ortiz: $20
Gerry Perrin: $200
Margaret A Powers: $360
Ann L. Price: $50
Mark and Doris Prokop: $100
Roberta and William Richards: $10
Christine E. and R. G. Russell: $420
From the staff of the Santa Fe New Mexican, in memory of Anne Icenhower: $250