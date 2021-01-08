How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,595
Patricia Busch: $50
Clendenen Properties LLC: $500
Bill and Susan Dixon: $150
John Donaldson: $100
Alexander Drew: $50
Mike Duran: $93
Jane and David Faubion: $50
Bonnie Fisher: $100
Anthony Garcia, in memory of John A. Garcia: $100
Dale M. and Kenny L. Goering, in memory of Jary Earle: $50
Akio and Vera Hirano: $50
Jacalyn Hollabaugh: $100
Hazel and Kenneth Kutac: $100
EJ Martinez, in memory of Lala Martinez: $100
Dominique Mazeaud: $70
Diane and John McCarthy: $100
Marilyn Miller, in honor of Libby and Cole Gibson, Love Nana!: $100
Judy Montano: $25
Sallyann Paschall: $500
Maria Downing-Pope and Rodger Pope: $100
Yvonne and James Rogers: $150
Jay and Katherine Shelton: $100
The Frito Pie Book Club and Literary Society: $625
The Lynch family, in memory of Deanne Lynch: $150
Ethel and Maurice Trimmer: $25
Two awesome friends: $200
Patricia Vigil, in memory of Frank and Florence Browder: $60
Minnie Walsh: $100
Paul and Jane Wilken: $50
Yellowstone Landscape: $700
Susan Zorn: $100
Total: $6,343
Cumulative total: $413,105.38
