Who you’ve helped this year: "My tires are old and they are very slippery on wet pavement and on the snow. I had a professional look at my tires and they told me I need new tires," a Santa Fe woman wrote in a request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund bought her new tires and paid her utilities.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $290
Anonymous, in honor of Ryan and Kenzie Bush: $400
Ben's family: $200
Michael D. Brady family: $125
Brooks kids: $400
Doug Clark: $200
William Derbyshire, in memory of Carol Toobin: $100
Lane and Kristy Krahl: $200
Doug and Brenda Mallary: $100
Nancy and Gary Maner: $100
Deeda and Tom Osgood: $100
Sean and Melinda Pearson: $100
Jack and Rita Purson, in honor of Ymelda and David Allison: $200
Paul and Adella Romero, in memory of Jerome Romero and James Gutierrez: $200
Brigitte Uwantege and Peter Thorp: $100
Lisa Danner and Basile Vallas: $200
Sharon L. Woods: $500
Kimberly Wilcox and Kelly Young: $100
Total: $3,615
Cumulative total: $406,762.38
