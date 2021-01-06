Who you’ve helped this year: An Española couple fell behind on their bills. Their teenage granddaughter is pregnant and living with them. "We don't have a heater [and] it's starting to get cold. My main concern is her [and] the baby," they wrote in a request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped them catch up on their rent.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Anonymous: $1,100

Norman and Lynn G. Brown: $200

Roddey Burdine, in memory of Bunny Claiborne: $300

Charles and Susan Carlson: $100

Domino Divas of Santa Fe: $100

James Faris: $250

Peter C. and Ann E. Garcia: $100

William Todino and Deborah Hunter, in honor of Celia Szumowski: $100

Lockwood and Cynthia Jackson, Matthew and Catherine: $200

Michael and Kirstin Larson, Anders and Sonja: $200

Bob and Diana Laskowski: $200

Monroe Gallery of Photography LLC: $500

Phil Geller and Diane Morrissette: $281.30

Carolina Peralta, in memory of Victoria B. Peralta, my daughter; her godparents, Dora and Albert Gomez; their grandchilld, "VJ"; and Priscilla M. Blea, my best friend: $150

Per and Sarah Peterson, Ilsa and Svea: $200 

Nancy Benkof and Paul Pletka: $250

William and Kay Pollock: $200

Roger and Roberta Roybal, in memory of Benji Martinez: $200

R.M. Coates and R. Sandifer: $500

Jack and Peggy Seigel: $200

SFE Quota Lions Charities, in memory of Lee Sneesby: $200

Linda Stanford: $100

Audrey Chumley and Gary Sullivan, in memory of Kathleen Rose Hoverson: $100

Audrey Chumley and Gary Sullivan, in memory of Jose Montoya: $100

Gwen and William Takala, in honor of Theo Raven: $250

Virginia and James Tape: $200

JoAnne Vigil Coppler: $200

Claire and Steven Weiner: $400

Total: $6,881.30

Cumulative total: $403,147.38

