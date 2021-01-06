Who you’ve helped this year: An Española couple fell behind on their bills. Their teenage granddaughter is pregnant and living with them. "We don't have a heater [and] it's starting to get cold. My main concern is her [and] the baby," they wrote in a request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped them catch up on their rent.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,100
Norman and Lynn G. Brown: $200
Roddey Burdine, in memory of Bunny Claiborne: $300
Charles and Susan Carlson: $100
Domino Divas of Santa Fe: $100
James Faris: $250
Peter C. and Ann E. Garcia: $100
William Todino and Deborah Hunter, in honor of Celia Szumowski: $100
Lockwood and Cynthia Jackson, Matthew and Catherine: $200
Michael and Kirstin Larson, Anders and Sonja: $200
Bob and Diana Laskowski: $200
Monroe Gallery of Photography LLC: $500
Phil Geller and Diane Morrissette: $281.30
Carolina Peralta, in memory of Victoria B. Peralta, my daughter; her godparents, Dora and Albert Gomez; their grandchilld, "VJ"; and Priscilla M. Blea, my best friend: $150
Per and Sarah Peterson, Ilsa and Svea: $200
Nancy Benkof and Paul Pletka: $250
William and Kay Pollock: $200
Roger and Roberta Roybal, in memory of Benji Martinez: $200
R.M. Coates and R. Sandifer: $500
Jack and Peggy Seigel: $200
SFE Quota Lions Charities, in memory of Lee Sneesby: $200
Linda Stanford: $100
Audrey Chumley and Gary Sullivan, in memory of Kathleen Rose Hoverson: $100
Audrey Chumley and Gary Sullivan, in memory of Jose Montoya: $100
Gwen and William Takala, in honor of Theo Raven: $250
Virginia and James Tape: $200
JoAnne Vigil Coppler: $200
Claire and Steven Weiner: $400
Total: $6,881.30
Cumulative total: $403,147.38
