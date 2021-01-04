Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay rent and utilities for a Santa Fe couple that fell behind on their bills. "We could really use the help with these bills," the couple wrote in their request for assistance. "We don't even have money to be able to give our kids [a Christmas] this year but I ask for assistance on these bills to keep us afloat."
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,925
Anonymous, in memory of Jill Benjamin and Nate Blaser: $250
Anonymous, in honor of NM teachers and postal workers: $1,000
Francoise and Len Alexander: $250
Uschi and Bill Butler: $500
Melissa P. Carson and Roger Carson: $1,250
Ellen Cash: $250
Pamela Harper and Jack Fuchs: $75
John and Rita Griego, in memory of Edward Griego: $250
Blaine Gutermuth, in memory of Ed Nanas: $200
Greg and Elaine Heltman: $100
Jo and Debra Hughes: $100
Ray and Helen Juzaitis: $325
Jamie Kirkland: $100
Bobbi Kline: $50
John Voorhees and Mary Lawler: $300
Andrew Resnick and Liz Levine: $50
Lynne Mendes: $100
Tony Munroe and Jane Ong: $100
Laura Partsch: $100
Scott and Linda Robins: $250
Susan Munroe and Terry Smith: $100
The Haozous & Evans family: $250
Rob Meyer and Lisa Wilson: $200
Sparkles Wilson: $100
Gary Horecka and Tom Wither: $100
Carolyn Lumbard and Lou Wolter, in memory of Norman Powell: $100
Patricia and Nolan Zisman: $75
Total: $8,450
Cumulative total: $389,941.08
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.