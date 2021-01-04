Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay rent and utilities for a Santa Fe couple that fell behind on their bills. "We could really use the help with these bills," the couple wrote in their request for assistance. "We don't even have money to be able to give our kids [a Christmas] this year but I ask for assistance on these bills to keep us afloat."

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $1,925

Anonymous, in memory of Jill Benjamin and Nate Blaser: $250

Anonymous, in honor of NM teachers and postal workers: $1,000

Francoise and Len Alexander: $250

Uschi and Bill Butler: $500

Melissa P. Carson and Roger Carson: $1,250

Ellen Cash: $250

Pamela Harper and Jack Fuchs: $75

John and Rita Griego, in memory of Edward Griego: $250

Blaine Gutermuth, in memory of Ed Nanas: $200

Greg and Elaine Heltman: $100

Jo and Debra Hughes: $100

Ray and Helen Juzaitis: $325

Jamie Kirkland: $100

Bobbi Kline: $50

John Voorhees and Mary Lawler: $300

Andrew Resnick and Liz Levine: $50

Lynne Mendes: $100

Tony Munroe and Jane Ong: $100

Laura Partsch: $100

Scott and Linda Robins: $250

Susan Munroe and Terry Smith: $100

The Haozous & Evans family: $250

Rob Meyer and Lisa Wilson: $200

Sparkles Wilson: $100

Gary Horecka and Tom Wither: $100

Carolyn Lumbard and Lou Wolter, in memory of Norman Powell: $100

Patricia and Nolan Zisman: $75

Total: $8,450

Cumulative total: $389,941.08

