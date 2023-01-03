The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
As of late December, the fund had already paid out just under $200,000 for this year’s applicants.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $51.43
Anonymous: $25
Anonymous: $25.87
Anonymous: $25
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous - In honor of the De Vargas U.S. Post Office Staff: $100
Anonymous - In memory of Irene Baumgartner: $50
Catherine and John Agresto: $100
Helga Ancona: $50
Michael W. Baxter, Ph.D: $200
Alexa Bradford: $51.43
Richard Chodosh — In honor of Ben and Theresa Page, Desha Scott and Caleb Garver: $400
James R. Jess Clemens: $200
Ralph and Stephanie Cole: $102.56
Philip Cook: $100
Jim Fisher: $51.43
Flow Science Inc.: $1,000
Nancy M. Gehman - In memory of Lauretta Moore: $200
Akio Hirano: $100
Hoffman-Bravy Charitable Foundation: $500
William Todino and Deborah Hunter: $100
Tom Jensen: $250
Sue Katz and Mickey Bond: $100
Ken Hine and Shannon Kilgore: $25.87
Judith and William Laughlin: $100
Louellen and Michael Lusk: $500
Bill and Barbara McDonald: $100
Lisa Wilson and Robert Meyer: $204.81
Beverly and Michael Morris: $1,000
Mark and Barbara Mortier: $25.87
Susan Nalder: $50
Stephen and Olivia Newfield: $102.56
Earl and Deborah Potter: $511.55
Thad and Diana Rasche: $250
American us: $15
Patsie E. Ross: $200
Stephen and Cathryn Schmidt: $500
Kyla and Mitchell Schneider: $518.13
Laura and Bill Skrips: $100
Marja Springer - In memory of Meriom Kastner: $100
Helen C. Stacey: $500
Elisabeth Sykes and Vick Thomas: $300
Jim and Ginny Tape: $100
Jeff and Georgann Taylor: $102.56
Mary Louise Ward: $35
The Westen Family: $250
Aria and Bill White - In memory of Lois and Bill White: $100