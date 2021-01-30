Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman was struggling financially after her fiancé took his own life. The Empty Stocking Fund helped with her rent, utilities and other expenses.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $250

Benjamin and Newlyn Allison: $500

Folk Arts of Poland: $125

Marvin J. Godner: $100

Keith Anderson and Dr. Barbara Lenssen: $250

Suzanne and Richard Lesar: $200

Alfred and Lupe Lujan: $200

Lois, Larry and Colin McFarland, in memory of Brad McFarland: $150

Old Santa Fe Association: $100

Vel Richey-Rankin: $100

Gregory Antonsen, Dahl Harris and Anne Marie Ortiz-Harris, Marie Vigil, Stella Ortiz and Barbara Schroder: $90

Total: $2,065

Cumulative total: $563,462.84

