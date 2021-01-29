Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman fell behind on her bills after spending a month in rehab. The Empty Stocking Fund helped with her mortgage, utilities and other expenses. 

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $1,400

Avelina Bardwell: $100

Garland and Linda Bellamy: $100

Lisa Moroz and Joy Berkley: $100

Mary Blake-Butler and Eugene Butler: $100

Lyndi Hubbell: $100

Sandra Konrad: $50

Bryan and Mary Maestas: $50

Sharon Mitchell: $100

Rotary Club of Santa Fe: $1,000

Leslie Kendal Smith, in memory of Marsolie Hadfield: $200

Gil and Lucia Teutsch, in memory of our moms, Betty Teutsch and Helen Paust: $250

William Varnum: $100

Mary McCusker and Allen Winchester: $200

Total: $3,850

Cumulative total: $561,397.84

