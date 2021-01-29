Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman fell behind on her bills after spending a month in rehab. The Empty Stocking Fund helped with her mortgage, utilities and other expenses.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,400
Avelina Bardwell: $100
Garland and Linda Bellamy: $100
Lisa Moroz and Joy Berkley: $100
Mary Blake-Butler and Eugene Butler: $100
Lyndi Hubbell: $100
Sandra Konrad: $50
Bryan and Mary Maestas: $50
Sharon Mitchell: $100
Rotary Club of Santa Fe: $1,000
Leslie Kendal Smith, in memory of Marsolie Hadfield: $200
Gil and Lucia Teutsch, in memory of our moms, Betty Teutsch and Helen Paust: $250
William Varnum: $100
Mary McCusker and Allen Winchester: $200
Total: $3,850
Cumulative total: $561,397.84
