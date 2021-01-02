Who you’ve helped this year: A Santa Cruz woman fell behind on her bills after getting laid off. "My family cannot help me because everybody is struggling at this time due to the pandemic," she wrote in her request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her mortgage and utilities.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $3,750

Kent Kirkpatrick and Robert Brady: $250

Jeff and Mary Brannen: $250

Sheila and Kirk Ellis: $400

John Faure: $100

Russell Fory: $250

Linda and Elijah Garcia: $25

William and Adele Glaser: $250

Katy Gross: $100

Sue Harshbarger: $200

Fonda Quintana: $50

Judy Rainger: $100

Rick and Alison Reider: $500

Joseph Schmitt: $300

Susan Crow and Tom Steiner, THANK U Susan, U R The Best! — Chad: $100

Karen Stoll, in memory of Brooks Shera: $500

Laura Stupin, for David Stupin (Best Dad EVER!): $550

Rebecca Roose and Jaqueline Waite: $1,000

Total: $8,675

Cumulative total: $353,766.08

