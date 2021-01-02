Who you’ve helped this year: A Santa Cruz woman fell behind on her bills after getting laid off. "My family cannot help me because everybody is struggling at this time due to the pandemic," she wrote in her request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her mortgage and utilities.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,750
Kent Kirkpatrick and Robert Brady: $250
Jeff and Mary Brannen: $250
Sheila and Kirk Ellis: $400
John Faure: $100
Russell Fory: $250
Linda and Elijah Garcia: $25
William and Adele Glaser: $250
Katy Gross: $100
Sue Harshbarger: $200
Fonda Quintana: $50
Judy Rainger: $100
Rick and Alison Reider: $500
Joseph Schmitt: $300
Susan Crow and Tom Steiner, THANK U Susan, U R The Best! — Chad: $100
Karen Stoll, in memory of Brooks Shera: $500
Laura Stupin, for David Stupin (Best Dad EVER!): $550
Rebecca Roose and Jaqueline Waite: $1,000
Total: $8,675
Cumulative total: $353,766.08
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.