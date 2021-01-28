Who you’ve helped: The Empty Stocking Fund paid rent and utilities for a Santa Fe couple who have been out of work for about a year.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $15,000
Laurel Awishus and Kathy Adelsheim: $1,975.70
Doug Coffin Fine Arts LLC: $100
Sarah Falion, in memory of Chris T. Heronema of Boulder, Colo.: $100
Dorothy and Richard Fitch: $200
Cheryl Gardopee: $50
Robert Hashagen: $100
Bruce and Ellen Herr: $200
Lucy and Stuart Jaffe: $100
Kathleen McGunn, in memory of Susan Shellar, Barbara Holliday and Paula Torres: $150
Anita and Julia Meeks: $100
Gayle Michalek: $200
Flo Perkins, in loving memory of my wonderful husband, William C. Agnew: $200
Leroy Quintana: $100
Robert N. Virden, attorney at law: $100
Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation: $345
"Rusty": $100
Mike and Jennifer Saladen: $250
Beatrice Trujillo, in memory of Cynthia Michelle Trujillo-Herrera, Juanita E. Trujillo and LeRoy Trujillo: $500
Total: $19,870.70
Cumulative total: $557,547.84
