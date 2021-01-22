Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman was struggling financially after her husband died. "Please try and help me if you can. I will appreciate anything you can do for me," she wrote in a request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her pay for car repairs.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,400
Anonymous, in memory of Nancy Kitts: $250
Andy and Lynann Barbero: $100
Les Brill, in honor of Earl Brill: $200
Carrie and John Cannella: $100
Ann and Mark Crouse: $100
Carol Armbruster and John Haynes: $100
Don and Marlies Hoksbergen: $500
Isabel and Marc Hudson: $100
Phil and Judi Huston: $500
Jim and Jenny: $100
Sarah Schlanger and Signa Larralde: $100
Jeff McFall and Paula Maynes: $200
Mike and Mary McGuire: $100
Joseph and Robyn Miller: $250
Marsha Montgomery: $500
Michelle Montoya: $50
David and Terri Selvage: $250
Sarah Shea: $100
Norbert and Betty Sperlich: $50
Brian and Liz VanDenzen: $50
Linda Weston, in loving memory of Martha Weston — BEST MOM EVER!!!: $77
Total: $7,177
Cumulative total: $535,477.13
