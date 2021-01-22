Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman was struggling financially after her husband died. "Please try and help me if you can. I will appreciate anything you can do for me," she wrote in a request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her pay for car repairs. 

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $3,400

Anonymous, in memory of Nancy Kitts: $250

Andy and Lynann Barbero: $100

Les Brill, in honor of Earl Brill: $200

Carrie and John Cannella: $100

Ann and Mark Crouse: $100

Carol Armbruster and John Haynes: $100

Don and Marlies Hoksbergen: $500

Isabel and Marc Hudson: $100

Phil and Judi Huston: $500

Jim and Jenny: $100

Sarah Schlanger and Signa Larralde: $100

Jeff McFall and Paula Maynes: $200

Mike and Mary McGuire: $100

Joseph and Robyn Miller: $250

Marsha Montgomery: $500

Michelle Montoya: $50

David and Terri Selvage: $250

Sarah Shea: $100

Norbert and Betty Sperlich: $50

Brian and Liz VanDenzen: $50

Linda Weston, in loving memory of Martha Weston — BEST MOM EVER!!!: $77

Total: $7,177

Cumulative total: $535,477.13

