Who you’ve helped: The Empty Stocking Fund helped a Santa Fe couple buy new tires for their vehicle. "Due to only receiving Social Security, we are unable to do these services," they wrote in a request for assistance. "It would really help to service our vehicle because some of our [doctor] appointments tend to be in Albuquerque and we'd have a safe and reliable vehicle for transportation."
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $410
Andrea Poole and Lisa Buckley, in memory of Eric Platz: $50
Donna Fleetwood, in memory of Rex Fleetwood: $500
Mark Naylor and Dale Gunn: $100
Anne Hillerman, in memory of Don Strel: $500
Kim Keahbone, in loving memory of George, Tonita and Robert Keahbone: $100
Hillel and Sally Liebert, in honor of Beth Trevor and Jonah Liebert: $75
Livingry Foundation: $500
Susan and David Lovro, in memory of Jeff Jones: $100
Gloria and Carl Luff: $200
E. Hayes Lujan: $150
Steve and Meredith Machen: $200
Holly Kinley and Charles Mann: $200
William and Lois Mee, in honor of our parents and grandparents: $200
Troy and Carol Moore, in honor of Frank and Marcia Wolf: $200
Bob Soza Charitable Fund: $2,000
Spirit of the Moose: $50
Raymond Ortiz and Margaret Storey: $250
Rich and Janie Thelin: $300
Deborah and Frans Trouw, in memory of Alyssa N. Trouw: $500
Betsy Garside and Stephen Warren, the Small Acts Fund: $500
Ed and Marilyn Winter-Tamkin: $750
Total: $7,835
Cumulative total: $519,400.13
