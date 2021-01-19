Who you’ve helped: The Empty Stocking Fund paid rent, utilities and auto insurance for a Santa Fe woman who is trying to rebuild her life after being homeless for more than two years. In addition to her housing struggles, she went through a bitter child custody dispute. "Every month it is a struggle to pay my bills," she wrote in a request for assistance. "Not to mention all the emotional stress I have gone through."
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,775
Phillip Apprill: $100
Michele Brock: $250
Julie Campbell, in memory of my father, Don Campbell: $50
Daniel Custer: $100
Robert Estrin: $100
Barbara Ferrell: $50
William Gee: $100
David Wayne and Cynthia Geist: $100
Dottie Indyke and Monica Gilboa: $200
Michael Golden: $100
Timothy Johnson, in memory of Claudia Lewis: $100
Erica Wheeler and Martin Kuziel: $125
Kathrynn Drahn and Marcel Legendre: $200
Don and Allison Lemons, in memory of James Karslake: $100
David Margolis: $100
Alyn Martinez: $250
Arin McKenna: $25
Katharine and James Norton: $100
Susan Paturzo: $50
Renee Martinez and Greg Ridgley: $200
Eugene Royer: $500
Jane Starrett: $200
Steven Berkshire and Eileen Swinehart: $50
Emily Talley: $150
Total: $7,075
Cumulative total: $511,565.13
