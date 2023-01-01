The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
As of late December, the fund had already paid out just under $200,000 for this year’s applicants.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $255.93
Anonymous: $150
Anonymous: $500
Anonymous: $1,000
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $500
Anonymous: $500
Anonymous: $1,000
Anonymous — In memory of the Luera and Earle families: $1,000
Louise Abel and Boudinot Atterbury — In memory of Jean Abel and Kitty Atterbury: $500
John Barrow and Rosemary Zibart: $500
Valerie Brooker and Melvin Duncan: $204.81
Laura Brown and Rick Word: $200
David and Hannah Burling: $250
Linda Carey: $200
Judy and Tom Carr: $100
Margaret M. Detwiler: $200
Robert and Judith Eagan: $150
David Elder: $3,000
Suzanne and Norman George: $600
Jacalyn Hollabaugh: $100
Jo Ellyn and Debra Hughes: $250
Patty and Mark Johnson: $155.44
Lannan Foundation: $400
Dewey Lederer and Diana Wolken: $1,000
Eileen Mandel: $100
Geoffrey A. Marshall: $200
Rev. Jerome J. Martinez y Alire: $1,000
Lou Miller: $200
Tom and Carolyn Minton: $250
David and Donna Morrell: $500
Beatrice Ortiz — In memory of Deborah J. Ortiz: $50
Joseph David and Celina Ortiz — In memory of Sef Ortiz: $100
Bill and Kay Pollock: $200
The Rays: $100
Mike and Jennifer Saladen: $1,000
Santa Claus the Vato with the Hair on his Jaws: $25.87
Jeff and Ellie — To honor the memory of Peggy McDowell and Cricket Roulette: $200