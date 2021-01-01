Who you’ve helped this year: A Tesuque woman needed dental work but couldn't afford it. "Dear Santa, it's me again. Still hoping we can get a crown on tooth #29 to serve as the only anchor for a partial denture. The dentist says it's this year or forget about it," she wrote in her request for assistance. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her care for her teeth. 

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $2,150

Anonymous, in memory of Stefan Dubinsky and Michael Simon: $100

Catherine Allen: $500

Bill and Margo Barr: $100

Becca Haffenden Charitable Fund: $200

Christine Castiello and Alan Capling: $150

Adele Caruthers: $50

Bernard and Barbara Cawley: $500

Fabian Chavez, in memory of Lawrence Mackel: $100

Jan and Robert Conine, in memory of Jack Hartnett: $100

Constance Deschamps, in appreciation for the Wicked Wahini Book Club: $100

Margaret Detwiler, in honor of Nancy Hite: $300

Rachel Doering: $100

Jonathan and Louise Fairbank: $150

Robin and James Gavin: $250

Peter and Dawn Glankoff: $100

Annabelle Gutierrez, in memory of Ray M. Gutierrez: $100

David Hawkanson: $250

Ray and Dolores Herrera, in memory of Colette Herrera Tiner: $300

Horizons Sustainable Financial Services, in honor of our dear client P.G.: 250

Jacqueline Jadrnak: $500

Terre and Polly Jones: $100

Mardelle and Theodore Karki: $100

Sheila Keefe: $100

Gerald Kerr, in memory of Jodey Patrick Kerr: $200

Dora and Edmundo Lucero, en memoria de Doreen M. Burch: $1,000

Ernest and Patricia Martinez: $200

Margaret McCown: $200

Bruce Krasnow and Susan McGrew: $300

Cynthia Baughman and James D. Mickle Jr.: $250

Penne Mobley: $500

Mr. and Mrs. Ben Montano: $100

David and Donna Morrell: $500

Morris Family Giving Fund: $1,000

Anne Noss: $100

J. David and Celina Ortiz, in memory of Seferino Ortiz: $100

Linda Osborne, in memory of Dolly Gray-Bussard: $150

Judith Polich: $100

Arlene Cisneros Sena and Richard Sena: $150

Alexa Bradford and Delton Simmons: $50

Stephen and Lozen Snyder: $1,000

Helen Stacey: $200

Tom and Sally Stewart: $100

Dennis and Suzi Strauch: $500

Susan and Dick Evans Charitable Fund: $1,000

The Doniger Charitable Fund: $1,000

Stephen Thompson and Anne Weaver: $300

Total: $15,650

Cumulative total: $345,091.08

