Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman was concerned she wouldn't have enough money to buy Christmas presents for her three children after she paid her bills. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her rent and utilities.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $675
Bill Adrian: $48
Builders Specialty Service Inc. — Buck, Mike, Gina, Jerri Lu and Irene (BSS), in memory of Lee Sneesby: $200
Katherine and Stephen Etre: $500
Jane and David: $100
Joyce and Tom Jensen: $500
Sue Katz: $100
Dennis and Cindy Klaus: $300
James and Victoria Lucero: $300
Caroline Norris: $100
Jeff and Nancy Pollock, in honor of Dan Hidding: $150
Avi and Makai Pope: $60
Douglas and Christine Preston: $500
The Meyer families, in honor of our No. 1 neighbor Pat Edward (Gonzo) Gonzales and family: $100
The Morris family: $1,000
The Snead family: $200
Ed and Sally Walkiewicz: $50
Kay and Mike Warren: $125
Daniel Yohalem: $400
Total: $5,408
Cumulative total: $504,490.13
