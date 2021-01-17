Who you’ve helped: The Empty Stocking Fund bought furniture and clothing and paid for housing and utilities for a Santa Fe woman who recently moved into an apartment after being homeless for three years.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $1,300

David and Margaret Ater: $500

Judy Klinger: $50

Gary Lasswell: $250

Carol and Will MacHendrie: $150

Janice Mayer, in memory of Suhail Jundi: $100

Dominique Mazeaud: $200

Fred and Barbara Raznick: $100

Myron and Sonya Salamon: $250

Bill and Barbara Templeman: $100

Hans and Sakina von Briesen: $100

Nancy and Jim Wheeler: $100

Total: $3,200

Cumulative total: $499,082.13

