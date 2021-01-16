Who you’ve helped: The Empty Stocking Fund helped an Alcalde woman pay her rent, electricity and gas bills after she lost her job.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,250
Anonymous, remembering BettyAnn Moore: $100
David and Portia Blackman: $100
Patti Bott: $1,250
M M Brandes: $100
Claudette Sutton and Charles Brunn: $200
Beth and Dave Davenport, in honor of Claire Weiner: $200
Douglas and Marcia Dworkin: $250
Johanna and Patrick Gilligan: $250
William Ivry, in honor of the Gallini family: $250
William Ivry, in memory of my mom, Joan Gallini: $50
Ray Lyon, Lyon Enterprises: $100
Gary Giblin and Sally Malave: $250
Leonora Sanchez-Rees and Brian Rees: $250
Elena and Steven Stauss: $100
Total: $4,700
Cumulative total: $495,882.13
