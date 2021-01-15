Who you’ve helped: The Empty Stocking Fund helped a Santa Fe woman pay her electric bill after she lost her job.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $20,750
Anonymous, in honor of Phyllis, Les, Noreen and David: $100
John and Joyce Begnoche: $200
Sarah Bennett: $200
JoAnn Bethel: $500
Elisabet Bolton: $30
Book Mountain — Kamille, Peggy and Tom: $150
William Buckingham, MD, and Julie Buckingham: $200
Alma Cassel: $100
Catherine Anne Chaffee, in memory of Martha Anne Freeman: $25
PR Christie: $50
Marilyn and Larry Cohen, in memory of Helen and Michael Cerletti: $200
John Doolittle, in memory of Belle Doolittle: $50
John Doolittle, in memory of Jackie Quintana Valencia: $50
Margaret Edwards and Ellie Edelstein: $100
Pamela Erickson: $100
J.E. Gallegos: $500
Randall Galloway, in memory of Alice Fleischer: $200
Randall Galloway: $200
Oralynn and Patricio Guerrerortiz: $250
Cat Scheibner and Carrie Haag: $100
Katherine Hargis, in honor of Susan Breyer: $50
Historic Santa Fe Foundation Inc.: $312.75
William Beardsley and Victoria Johnson-Beardsley: $100
Robert and Cindy Kahn, in memory of Ernest "Ernie" Gonzales: $250
Christy Stanley and Susan Kelly, in memory of Francis Stanley and Bud Kelly: $100
Sandra Levine: $100
Neil and Cindy Lyon: $250
Martha and Diana, in memory of Leslie Ivers: $100
Susan McDuffie: $80
John Donnell and Judy McGowan: $200
Julia Moore: $200
Jeff Pine and Tom Morris: $200
Terrence Murphy: $200
Stuart Bluestone and Judy Naumburg: $250
Steven and Camille Ovitsky: $50
George and Jean Palmer: $500
Edward Romero: $100
Michelle Romero: $100
Reynold and Maria Romero, in memory of David L. Otero: $100
Karen Rowell: $100
Melinda Silver: $50
Jack and Vickie Sullivan: $200
Valle Del Sol Phase 1 Homeowners Association: $200
Carol Wheeler, in memory of John Wheeler: $100
Aria and Bill White: $125
Total: $28,072.75
Cumulative total: $491,182.13
