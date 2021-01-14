Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman's water pipe burst while she was away from home tending to a family emergency. She was unaware of the situation for three weeks. The Empty Stocking Fund paid her overdue water bill. 

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $525

Anonymous, in memory of Marie: $300

Marceline Adam: $200

Rudy and Connie Archuleta: $100

Christian and Candace Benyei: $200

Davis Selected Advisers, on behalf of Lori Diehl: $200

Bernard Ewell: $200

Julanna Gilbert: $500

Michael and Andrea Gross: $100

Rebecca and Douglas Hudson: $50

Morley and Diana Lautens: $100

Eunice and Burt Lowe: $50

Luciano "Lucky" Varela for New Mexico, in memory of Christina Varela and her Grandpa Luciano "Lucky" Varela: $1,000

Mary Ellen and William Martin: $200

Debby Everett and Don Nofte, in memory of Charlee: $250

Nancy Noyes: $100

Lydia Ortiz, in memory of Tom and Jennifer: $200

Sandra Pitre, in memory of Sharon Cooper: $50

Sarah Ann Vessey: $500

Total: $4,825

Cumulative total: $463,109.38

