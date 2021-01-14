Who you’ve helped: A Santa Fe woman's water pipe burst while she was away from home tending to a family emergency. She was unaware of the situation for three weeks. The Empty Stocking Fund paid her overdue water bill.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $525
Anonymous, in memory of Marie: $300
Marceline Adam: $200
Rudy and Connie Archuleta: $100
Christian and Candace Benyei: $200
Davis Selected Advisers, on behalf of Lori Diehl: $200
Bernard Ewell: $200
Julanna Gilbert: $500
Michael and Andrea Gross: $100
Rebecca and Douglas Hudson: $50
Morley and Diana Lautens: $100
Eunice and Burt Lowe: $50
Luciano "Lucky" Varela for New Mexico, in memory of Christina Varela and her Grandpa Luciano "Lucky" Varela: $1,000
Mary Ellen and William Martin: $200
Debby Everett and Don Nofte, in memory of Charlee: $250
Nancy Noyes: $100
Lydia Ortiz, in memory of Tom and Jennifer: $200
Sandra Pitre, in memory of Sharon Cooper: $50
Sarah Ann Vessey: $500
Total: $4,825
Cumulative total: $463,109.38
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.