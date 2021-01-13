Who you've helped: The Empty Stocking Fund helped a Santa Fe man pay his rent, car insurance and phone bill after he lost his job.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $3,300

Karyl Ann and Kenneth Armbruster: $100

Georgia and Jud Fischel: $100

Georgia and Jud Fischel, in honor of Nancy and Hugh Granger: $100

Maria and Edward Gale: $250

Sharon Starkey and Steven Hamp: $100

Gerard and Janet Iff: $600

Gloria Gordon and David King: $200

Laura Brockington and Lee Kolosna: $250

Esther Kovari: $100

Fred Knight and Maria Lynch: $100

Howard and Matilda Rubin, in memory of Scott Jones: $100

Santa Fe Federated Republican Women: $981

Allison and Greg Smithkier: $75

Miguel, Sara and Michael Stevens, in memory of Kathryn "Katie" Padilla: $150

Sue Schaefer Baum: $100

The Bartlett/Barickman family: $200

The Jones Law Firm: $250

The Rieland Group: $500

Christopher Michael Vigil: $50

Carolyn and Aaron Wolf: $100

Betty, Courtenay and Max Worrell, in memory of Jerry Worrell: $100 

Total: $7,806

Cumulative total: $458,284.38

