Who you've helped: The Empty Stocking Fund helped a Santa Fe man pay his rent, car insurance and phone bill after he lost his job.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,300
Karyl Ann and Kenneth Armbruster: $100
Georgia and Jud Fischel: $100
Georgia and Jud Fischel, in honor of Nancy and Hugh Granger: $100
Maria and Edward Gale: $250
Sharon Starkey and Steven Hamp: $100
Gerard and Janet Iff: $600
Gloria Gordon and David King: $200
Laura Brockington and Lee Kolosna: $250
Esther Kovari: $100
Fred Knight and Maria Lynch: $100
Howard and Matilda Rubin, in memory of Scott Jones: $100
Santa Fe Federated Republican Women: $981
Allison and Greg Smithkier: $75
Miguel, Sara and Michael Stevens, in memory of Kathryn "Katie" Padilla: $150
Sue Schaefer Baum: $100
The Bartlett/Barickman family: $200
The Jones Law Firm: $250
The Rieland Group: $500
Christopher Michael Vigil: $50
Carolyn and Aaron Wolf: $100
Betty, Courtenay and Max Worrell, in memory of Jerry Worrell: $100
Total: $7,806
Cumulative total: $458,284.38
