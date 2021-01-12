How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $6,655
Anonymous, in memory of Dennis Salazar: $100
Jona Armijo: $100
Jess Maes and Margaret Baca: $200
John and Betty Baxter: $100
Barbara and John Berkenfield: $100
Dolores Brenner: $100
Sheila Brown, in memory of Craigh Othmer: $500
Larry Clyde: $300
College of Santa Fe Alumni, in memory of deceased alumni: $300
Shirley Dennis and family, in memory of Papa John, Mike, Jonathan Dennis and Shane Romero: $200
Constance Deschamps, in honor of my grandsons: Tom, Russ and Egan: $1,000
Design Office: $200
Diced Tomatoes: $1,000
Lynn McKelvey and Glenn Dickter: $500
Dr. James R. Goldstone and Cynthia C. Goldstone Philanthropic Fund: $500
Eastburn family, in memory of Early Eastburn: $100
Josie and Cathy Fernandez, in memory of Joe and Ernie Fernandez: $500
Paul and Judy Finley: $50
Helen Gabriel: $100
Jane Burns and David Gamble: $100
Laurie Green: $100
Haught girls, in loving memory of our parents, Earl and Nila Haught: $150
Katherine Higgins: $50
Sharon and Robert Jackson: $200
Ella and Richard Jones: $60
David King: $100
Clarence and Loretta Lithgow, in memory of Claudine Veronic Lithgow, Daryl Lithgow and Craig Ripley: $300
Stephen Schmelling and Carlotta Lockmiller: $200
G. Stuart Patterson: $100
Luisita and John Penner: $100
Christine and R.G. Russell: $250
Steven Sandoval: $100
Gina Sandoval: $200
Jon and Claire Schneider: $250
John and Kerri Segell, in memory of Frank Willett: $50
Myra Stokes: $500
Ann Lehman and Alan Suits: $100
Audrey Chumley and Gary Sullivan, in memory of Frutoza A. Lopez: $100
Trudy Swint: $100
The Bridge Gang: Pat, Jane, Mary & Susy — Merry Christmas: $50
Jeffrey Thurston: $100
Marie Vigil: $200
Mary Louise Ward: $35
Donna and Douglas Waterman: $150
Gary and Valerie Williams: $150
Lillian and Jennifer Yoeckel: $250
Total: $16,650
Cumulative total: $450,478.38
