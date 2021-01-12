How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $6,655

Anonymous, in memory of Dennis Salazar: $100

Jona Armijo: $100

Jess Maes and Margaret Baca: $200

John and Betty Baxter: $100

Barbara and John Berkenfield: $100

Dolores Brenner: $100

Sheila Brown, in memory of Craigh Othmer: $500

Larry Clyde: $300

College of Santa Fe Alumni, in memory of deceased alumni: $300

Shirley Dennis and family, in memory of Papa John, Mike, Jonathan Dennis and Shane Romero: $200

Constance Deschamps, in honor of my grandsons: Tom, Russ and Egan: $1,000

Design Office: $200

Diced Tomatoes: $1,000

Lynn McKelvey and Glenn Dickter: $500

Dr. James R. Goldstone and Cynthia C. Goldstone Philanthropic Fund: $500

Eastburn family, in memory of Early Eastburn: $100

Josie and Cathy Fernandez, in memory of Joe and Ernie Fernandez: $500

Paul and Judy Finley: $50

Helen Gabriel: $100

Jane Burns and David Gamble: $100

Laurie Green: $100

Haught girls, in loving memory of our parents, Earl and Nila Haught: $150

Katherine Higgins: $50

Sharon and Robert Jackson: $200

Ella and Richard Jones: $60

David King: $100

Clarence and Loretta Lithgow, in memory of Claudine Veronic Lithgow, Daryl Lithgow and Craig Ripley: $300

Stephen Schmelling and Carlotta Lockmiller: $200

G. Stuart Patterson: $100

Luisita and John Penner: $100

Christine and R.G. Russell: $250

Steven Sandoval: $100

Gina Sandoval: $200

Jon and Claire Schneider: $250

John and Kerri Segell, in memory of Frank Willett: $50

Myra Stokes: $500

Ann Lehman and Alan Suits: $100

Audrey Chumley and Gary Sullivan, in memory of Frutoza A. Lopez: $100

Trudy Swint: $100

The Bridge Gang: Pat, Jane, Mary & Susy — Merry Christmas: $50

Jeffrey Thurston: $100

Marie Vigil: $200

Mary Louise Ward: $35

Donna and Douglas Waterman: $150

Gary and Valerie Williams: $150

Lillian and Jennifer Yoeckel: $250

Total: $16,650

Cumulative total: $450,478.38

