How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $2,600
Laura Chancellor and Larry Archibald: $500
Landis Smith and Bruce Bernstein: $200
Lizzie Brady: $100
Paula and Jim Burdelski: $100
Clemens & Associates: $500
Elizabeth Coleman: $100
Adrienne Digneo, in memory of Ralph Digneo: $100
Lawrence Logan and Linda Donnels: $100
Sue Faerman and Barbara Fletcher: $100
Karen and Larry Foss: $300
Collin and Jamie Haffey: $50
Cecilia and Rod Hasson: $250
Jeffrey Hoffman: $100
Juliet, Everleigh and Isla: $500
Joan Kessler: $50
Darwin P. Lowry Jr. and Valerie A. Lapcinski: $200
Darwin P. Lowry Jr., in honor of Susanne Stauffer: $100
Bret Luboyeski: $100
Mr. and Mrs. S. Newfield, in memory of Donna Herbst: $100
Beth Schaefer: $250
Richard and Sandy Snider: $100
Leah George and Jeff Stampfer: $500
Total: $7,000
Cumulative total: $433,828.38
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.