How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $4,700

Anonymous, in memory of Jay Simms: $200

Lorin and David Abbey: $100

Barbara Belding: $75

Dorsey Bethune: $200

Jack Gordon and Linda Blaney: $300

Carmine Blano: $20

Larry Maldegen and Connie Cody-Maldegen: $500

Mike and Molly Droge: $200

Anne and Bill Frej: $150

Ellie Gray, in memory of Joe, Ann and Mike Gray: $200

Barbara Bogart and Robert Hillman: $300

Historic Hillside Neighborhood Association: $500

Gregory Hunt: $100

Exilda Martinez, in memory of Ramon and Andrea Martinez: $350

Nathaniel Messimer: $100

Tom and Barbara Morin: $100

John and Linda Muzio: $100

Jeanette & Thomas Espinosa, Michael Salman, James & Elaine Heffler, Helga Ancona, P.M. Shirley, Margaret Caffey, Linda Osborne, Julia Johnson & Sandra Stuart, Ashley & Paul Margetson, Nina Rebstock & Charles Johns, Amy & Gregory Lewis, Linda Adams & Cheryl Perre, Phyllis & Stanford Lehmberg, Thomas & Susan Kingston, Larry Mora, and Dusty & Arnold Jones: $393

Elizabeth Stefanics and Linda Siegle: $250

Martha Stevens: $20

The Laurel Fund: $200 

Total: $9,058

Cumulative total: $426,828.38

