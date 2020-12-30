Who you’ve helped this year: A single mother in Santa Fe was unemployed and struggling to make ends meet. "It is with a heavy heart that I am asking you for help," she wrote in her request for assistance, "as I usually do things on my own." The Empty Stocking Fund brought her up to date on her rent.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,500
Anonymous, in honor of Aunt Betty, Spencer and Zane Blyth and Brown: $250
Anonymous, in honor of the Beamer family: $400
Virginia Asman: $100
Maria Barcelona: $25
Patrick Russell and Tee Michael Boursaw: $250
Elizabeth Bradley: $100
Glynis Dohn: $250
Andy and Hope DuBois: $100
Yolanda and Abram Eisenstein: $500
Bob Sivinski and MaryJoy Ford: $500
Jack Frost: $100
Susan and Allen Gutheim: $1,000
Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez: $100
Bob and Patricia Hinton: $50
Judy K. Jones: $250
Jeannine Foust and David Kahle: $50
Richard and Sylvia LaPan: $100
Carol Franco and Kent Lineback: $100
Alex and Mary Lou Padilla: $100
Steve and Marcy Pompei, in memory of John John Lorenzo: $200
Leroy and Louise Ramirez: $100
Sarah M. Salazar: $200
Grace Brill and Dan Schwartz: $100
Brenda Shears: $50
Tim Webster and Jennie Sparks: $100
Sid and Trina Thomas: $200
John Pittenger and Karen Yori: $250
Total: $7,025
Cumulative total: $329,441.08
