How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $5,800
Anonymous, in memory of Roberta Montoya: $300
Anonymous, in memory of Katherine Carter: $1,000
Anonymous, in memory of Nycole: $250
Anonymous, in memory of Glenn Martin: $100
Michael Baxter: $100
Stephen and Adrienne Bing, in honor of Nathan Garcia, Matthew Nieto, Adrian Perea, Ken Hardison, Matthew Martinez, Gabriel Garcia, Ty Wilfon, Pete Cropp and Josh Aragon: $500
Patrick and Bobbi Culbert: $150
Susan and Robert Dailey, in memory of Marianne and Duane Polkinghorne: $100
Dona Durham, in honor of Ann Hamer: $50
Lorie Dwinell, in memory of Betty Dwinell Archer: $200
Russell Fory: $500
Robert and Pamela Garcia: $100
Sylvia Lee: $50
Stanford and Phyllis Lehmberg: $500
Christine and Ronald Pederson: $30
Rotary Club of Santa Fe: $400
Katherine and J. Phillip Rowe: $200
Christine E. and R.G. Russell: $150
Iris Steinhoff: $1,000
Jack Clifford and Fran Talley, in memory of Bun Ryan: $50
Walter M. and Suzanne H. Zierman Charitable Giving Fund: $1,000
Total: $12,530
Cumulative total: $584,548.84
