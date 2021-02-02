How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $449
Raymond Arnold: $500
Jane Kantor Brickner: $500
Harry Wright and Debbie Helper: $500
Donald Hickmott: $92
Stewart Kane and Judy Johnson, in memory of Merriam Kane and in honor of Becky Johnson: $200
Roger and Diane Joyce: $100
Shelley and Patrick Longmire: $100
Ann MacVicar, in memory of Episcopal priests, Richard Murphy and Randy Lutz: $100
Gene and Kathy Neer: $100
Margaret Powers: $40
Mark Prokop: $250
Michele Craig and John Rhoades: $100
Ted and Lynne Rice: $150
Eric and Barbara Serna, Happy birthday Terri Rodriguez: $170
Alan Shapiro, in memory of Deborah Shapiro: $500
Susan Munroe and Terry Smith: $150
Erik and Jo Beth Speyer: $250
Total: $4,251
Cumulative total: $572,018.84
