Who you’ve helped this year: A 32-year-old Santa Fe woman needed a washer and dryer. Her family found housing after being homeless for five months. But the building where they live doesn’t have on-site laundry facilities. Because she has six children, it cost her around $200 to do laundry at a laundromat. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her buy a washer and dryer.

Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2019 Goal: $250,000

This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Ray and Dolores Herrera, in memory of Colette Herrera Tiner: $200

Susan Herter, in memory of Ed Reid: $250

Donna Jones: $50

Tom and Betsy Jones: $200

Ingela Lemperg: $100

Paula Lozar: $50

Eileen Mandel: $50

Jeff and Ruby Mayer: $50

Charles McCanna, M.D.: $100

Madelin Means: $10

Riette Mugleston: $100

Carol Naranjo: $10

J. David and Celina Ortiz, in memory of Seferino Ortiz: $100

Trudy Perry: $100

Rabinowe Family Fund: $1,000

Steve and Elaine Rivera, in memory of Jarod Schutz: $50

Ursula Sanders: $300

Steve and Cathi Schmidt, in honor of Theresa Page: $100

Steve and Cathi Schmidt, in honor of Caleb and Josh Garver: $100

Steve and Cathi Schmidt, in honor of Desha Garver: $100

Steve and Cathi Schmidt, in honor of Ben and Heidi Page: $100

Steve and Cathi Schmidt, in honor of Theresa, Elena and Rylan Page: $100

Shaggy Peak Fund: $500

Steve Shaw and Jody Soper: $150

Jack Clifford and Fran Talley: $50

Frederick and Galina Vigil: $10

Louise Williams: $75

Total: $4,005

Cumulative total: $132,102.46

