Who you've helped this year: A 78-year-old Española woman was struggling to keep warm this winter. She and her husband didn’t have enough money to install a heater. She said they barely have enough money to buy food. The couple’s financial problems are exacerbated by medical bills. She is on dialysis and he has cancer. The Empty Stocking Fund helped them buy an electric blanket, space heater and firewood.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of The Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations:
Anonymous: $1,200
Laurel Awishus and Kathy Adelsheim: $500
Francis and Marilyn Feltman: $100
Richard and Patricia Gilliam: $300
Barbara and Philip Gudwin: $100
David Hawkanson: $100
M.E. Konzen and Pamela Hyde: $200
JoAnn O., Diane W., Barbara S., Becky B., Becky T. & Margaret B., remembering our friends, Marty Enfield and Theresa Work: $115
Madelin Means: amount not disclosed
Eugene and Carol Murski: $100
Robert Mathews and Sandra Ortiz: $300
Fred and Barbara Raznick: $100
The Retired Book Club: $100
Zoe Trimmer and family, in loving memory of Lenard Trimmer: $100
Edward and Evelyn Velie: $100
Jim Hancock and Suzan Zeder: $100
Lynn, in memory of her parents, Larry and Jessie Waterman: $100
Total: $3,615
Cumulative total: $123,118.46
