Who you've helped this year: A 29-year-old single mother in Santa Fe needed dental work but couldn’t afford it. She said one of her teeth was causing her a lot of pain, and she needed to have a dentist put a crown on it. Her insurance wouldn’t pay for the dental work, so she put it off for almost a year. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her fix her teeth.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of The Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations:
Anonymous: $1,570
Aceves-London Family Fund: $1,000
Susan Bloch and Charles Aldrich: $110
Becca Haffenden Charitable Fund: $200
Lisa Moroz and Joy Berkley: $150
Nancy Buchinsky: $100
Edward and Margie Carrillo: $10
Todd Conklin, Ph.D.: $1,000
Robert and Eugenia Cornelius: $4
Kathryn Egbert: $5
Ellie Hinds Memorial Endowment: $225
Josie and Cathy Fernandez, in memory of Ernie Fernandez and Joe Fernandez: $500
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Fuchs: $50
Richard Harlan and Meredith Garcia: $50
Gillian Gillman: $5
Total: $4,979
Cumulative total: $128,097.46
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.