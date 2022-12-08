The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
Youth Shelters & Family Services delivers life-changing solutions to homeless, runaway and in-crisis youth in Northern New Mexico. It provides shelter and addresses health, safety, education and workforce opportunities so youth can achieve lifetime independence. The agency was founded in 1980 by members of the Santa Fe community. It is headquartered in Santa Fe and serves Cibola, McKinley, Sandoval, Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties. It has six distinctive programs: the Youth Emergency Shelter, the Transitional Living Program, the Street Outreach Program, the Rapid Rehousing Program, the Community Counseling Center, and the Pregnant and Parenting Initiative. In its first 42 years, Youth Shelters and Family Services has served over 30,000 young people in Northern New Mexico.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
