How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $400

Anonymous, in memory of Harry Boland: $100

Mr. and Mrs. MacKenzie Allen: $100

Janice Baker: $50

Jack Hunter and Jeanne Brown: $50

Denise Chase: $50

William and Mary Clyde: $100

Ralph Cooley and Susan Edmunson: $100

Kay Enfield: $100

Bill and Louise Haas: $50

Mike Harrison: $50

Shirley Klinghoffer: $250

Steve and Bruno Knauer, in memory of Sylvia Sieland: $100

Peggy Elledge Long: $100

Louellen and Michael Lusk: $250 

Ron and Joy Mandelbaum: $1,000   

Bryce Tappan and Kate Noble: $150

Candy and Frank Norris: $250

June and Billy Parker: $100

Roger Peterson: $250

Devi Benjamin and Jerry Pitzl: $100

Linda and Jim Ross: $500

Craig Gleason and Trish Ruppel: $100

Amy Schiffer: $25

Phil and Laura Sena: $100

Serna family, in memory of Terrie Coats: $150

Nancy and Bert Tenenbaum, in memory of Arnold and Lorlee Tenenbaum: $1,000

Total: $5,575

Cumulative total: $119,982.67

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.