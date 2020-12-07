How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $400
Anonymous, in memory of Harry Boland: $100
Mr. and Mrs. MacKenzie Allen: $100
Janice Baker: $50
Jack Hunter and Jeanne Brown: $50
Denise Chase: $50
William and Mary Clyde: $100
Ralph Cooley and Susan Edmunson: $100
Kay Enfield: $100
Bill and Louise Haas: $50
Mike Harrison: $50
Shirley Klinghoffer: $250
Steve and Bruno Knauer, in memory of Sylvia Sieland: $100
Peggy Elledge Long: $100
Louellen and Michael Lusk: $250
Ron and Joy Mandelbaum: $1,000
Bryce Tappan and Kate Noble: $150
Candy and Frank Norris: $250
June and Billy Parker: $100
Roger Peterson: $250
Devi Benjamin and Jerry Pitzl: $100
Linda and Jim Ross: $500
Craig Gleason and Trish Ruppel: $100
Amy Schiffer: $25
Phil and Laura Sena: $100
Serna family, in memory of Terrie Coats: $150
Nancy and Bert Tenenbaum, in memory of Arnold and Lorlee Tenenbaum: $1,000
Total: $5,575
Cumulative total: $119,982.67
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.