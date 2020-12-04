Who you've helped this year: A Santa Fe mother of three was struggling financially after losing her job. She was several months behind on her utility bills. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her catch up on her gas, water, electric and phone bills.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Ken and Lisa Adkins, in honor of Marianne Adkins: $250

Anonymous: $100

Susan Goodman: $100

Steve Kopelman, in memory of Laura Taffany: $100

Kenneth Stilwell: $100

Howard and Cynthia Turner: $980

Paul Bachicha: $400

Marian Vandersys: $100

George and Christy Croshaw: $100

Marja Springer: $100

Ramona Flores-Lopez and Ernest Lopez: $250

James and Elizabeth Roghair: $300

Total: $2,880

Cumulative total: $107,057.68

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.